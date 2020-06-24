Michael R. Pompeo: On the Occasion of Slovenia’s Statehood Day

Washington DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate all Slovenians on your Statehood Day.

Slovenia and the United States share a fundamental commitment to democracy, a market economy, and to human rights. I am pleased to see our bilateral relationship growing stronger and stronger through increasing defense, security, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties. These ties will define our common future. We are also partnering in science and technology, working together on innovations that will enhance our security and prosperity, and that of countless others around the world.

The COVID-19 crisis has introduced major new challenges for our two nations, and I have been impressed by the way the Slovenian government and people have worked to overcome the pandemic. As we seek to recover and rebuild, our transatlantic bonds as allies, partners, and friends will become ever more vital and important.

I wish the government and people of Slovenia all the best as you celebrate your independence and your many achievements as a free and independent nation.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE