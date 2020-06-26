Michael R. Pompeo: Madagascar National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Madagascar on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

For over sixty years, the United States and Madagascar have enjoyed a strong and comprehensive partnership. We have worked together to advance economic growth, democracy, and basic human rights. We remain committed to our shared ideals and to building strong democratic institutions, and we value our friendship and our people-to-people ties.

I send best wishes to the people of Madagascar as you celebrate your country’s Independence Day.

