Michael Nagel Claims Top Prize in The Fastest Road To $1,000,000 Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Nagel, 49, of Oakland Park, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Nagel purchased his winning ticket from Sunoco, located at 598 Northeast 44th Street in Oakland Park. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

