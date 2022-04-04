Michael Hamby Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting

Former Marine, Michael Hamby Sentenced to More than 28 Years for Sexually Assaulting a 3-Year-Old

(STL.News) Michael Hamby Jr., a former Marine, was sentenced in federal court today to 340 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release for sexually molesting a 3-year-old child. The record reflects Hamby also advertised the child as available to others and expressed an intent to engage in sexual games with two other children, ages 4 and 8.

Hamby, who pleaded guilty in May 2021, will be placed in a facility with a Sex Offender Management Program. He must also register as a sex offender.

“The lengthy sentence issued by the court reflects the horrific and depraved nature of Hamby’s crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Following an NCIS investigation that spanned two countries, this prosecution ensures Hamby will face the consequences of his actions and the community will be protected from future harm.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team and federal agents who diligently pursued this egregious case.

“The world is a safer place for children now that Hamby has been sentenced to prison for his heinous crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Pierce of the NCIS Marine West Field Office. “As the federal law enforcement agency for the Department of the Navy, NCIS remains fully committed to protecting children from harm in communities where our DON personnel and their families live and work.”

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, by all outward appearances, Hamby was a devoted husband and stepfather who served his country during two tours as a Marine, having reenlisted after completing his first tour in 2013 with an honorable discharge. His guilty plea, however, reflects a much darker picture. He admitted that from October 15, 2016 through October 22, 2016, while Hamby was residing on Camp Pendleton, he engaged in email communications with his co-defendant, Elijah Alexander Vazquez, who is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow at 10:30am, also before U.S. District Judge John Houston. In the emails, Hamby and Vazquez discussed their mutual sexual interest in children and arranged to meet in person to engage in sexual activity with a 3-year old child. The defendant expressed his ability to persuade, coerce and induce the 3-year old child to engage in sexual activity. During their email exchanges, Hamby and Vazquez made plans to meet in person on or about October 22, 2016. They ultimately did meet as planned and engaged in various sexual acts with the child, including vaginal and anal penetration.

