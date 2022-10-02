Michael Gove says Liz Truss’s tax cut plans ‘not Conservative’

Michael Gove said Liz Truss’s programme of tax cuts was deeply concerning and “not Conservative”, and hinted he would not vote for them, in a major blow to the prime minister’s authority.

Gove, who was removed as levelling up secretary before Boris Johnson left No 10 but remains a hugely influential Tory MP, said he could not back Truss’s abolition of the top 45p rate of tax, or the removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Asked on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show whether he would vote against the package in the Commons, a move that could lose him the Conservative whip, Gove initially dodged the question, saying it was a “good thing” that Truss, who spoke earlier on the same programme, had acknowledged some mistakes were made in the mini-budget.

But pushed again about whether he could back the plan, Gove said: “I don’t believe it’s right.”

Earlier, Jake Berry, the Conservative party chair, said votes for the fiscal measures would be treated as a confidence vote, meaning any Tory MP who opposed them would lose the whip.

Asked on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show if MPs would lose the whip for opposing the budget, Berry said: “Yes, correct. That is a decision for the chief whip but as far as I’m concerned, yes.”

This prompted a furious reaction from another Tory MP, the former chief whip Julian Smith, who tweeted: “The first job of an MP is to act in the interest of their constituents and in the national interest. We cannot clap for carers one month and cut tax for millionaires months later.”

Gove argued that it was wrong to pay for tax cuts out of borrowing. While he backed the moves to limit energy bills, the fact that 35% of additional borrowing in the fiscal statement went on unfunded tax cuts left him “profoundly” concerned, Gove said.

“There are two major things that are problematic with the fiscal event,” he argued. “The first is the sheer risk of using borrowed money to fund tax cuts. That is not Conservative. The second thing is the decision to cut the 45p rate, and indeed at the same time to change the law on how bankers are paid in the City of London.

“Ultimately, at a time when people are suffering … when you have additional billions of pounds in play, to have a principal decision, the headline tax move, cutting tax for the wealthiest, that is a display of the wrong values.”

Speaking on the show, Truss had insisted she would stick with the tax plans, but said she had not properly “laid the ground” for the ideas, which prompted a drop in the value of the pound and a rise in the price of government debt.

“It was right for the prime minister to acknowledge that the events of Friday, that fiscal event, need to be revisited. There needs to be recognition of mistakes,” Gove said.

“It is still the case, I think, that there is an inadequate realisation at the top of government of the scale of change required.”

Gove said he did not believe Truss would be imminently deposed, but needed to change policy: “She will be prime minister next year, but as Liz indicated there needs to be a course correction.

“I think that reality bites and I think that one of the things that Liz indicated is that the additional work that government requires to do in order to show how this package is going to be paid … this so-called medium-term fiscal plan or strategy, that will have to be brought forward.”