Michael Ernesti and three other South Dakotans Sentenced in Fentanyl Conspiracy

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that Michael Ernesti of Sioux Falls, Melissa Herrboldt of Harrisburg, Preston Langeland of Yankton, and Kane Marshall of Harrisburg, all of whom were convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Ernesti, age 30, was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Herrboldt, age 25, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Langeland, age 31, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Marshall, age 25, was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. They were also all ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Ernesti, Herrboldt, Langeland, and Marshall were indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on June 6, 2019. Ernesti pled guilty on October 10, 2019, Herrobldt pled guilty on November 4, 2019, Langeland pled guilty on March 5, 2020, and Marshall pled guilty on April 6, 2020.

These four defendants worked together to distribute fentanyl, which was received through the mail, throughout the Yankton area and elsewhere.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the Yankton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.

All defendants were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after their sentencing.

