Michael Anthony Sentenced for Possessing a Shotgun

Minnesota Man, Michael Anthony Hangman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Shotgun

Hangman, a convicted felon, led police on a chase from Minnesota into Iowa

A Minnesota man who possessed a 12-gauge shot gun while using marijuana and being a convicted felon, was sentenced August 4, 2022 to 10 years in federal prison.

Michael Anthony Hangman, age 36, from Worthington, MN, received the prison term after a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

At the plea hearing, Hangman admitted to possessing a 12-gauge shotgun while being an unlawful user of marijuana and having prior felony convictions. Hangman led law enforcement on a police chase beginning in Minnesota and ending in Iowa.

Hangman was traveling at speeds reaching 100 mph. Hangman’s shotgun was modified or cut to approximately 19 inches. Officers recovered marijuana, a digital scale with meth residue on it, and baggies from Hangman’s car. Hangman was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his drug use and prior felony convictions in the State of Minnesota for Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard, and Drugs-Storing Meth Paraphernalia in the Presence of Child or Vulnerable Adult.

Evidence presented at sentencing also revealed that Hangman brutally assaulted an inmate while incarcerated in the Woodbury County Jail on July 16, 2021 pending trial in this case and stabbed two more inmates in U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth shortly before sentencing, on July 11, 2022.

Hangman was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Hangman was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ron Timmons and Mikala Steenholdt-Purdy, and was investigated by Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Attorney’s Office, Nobles County Sheriff’s Office (MN), Buffalo Police Department (MN), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms,

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Crime Laboratory, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today