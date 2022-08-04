Michael Alberti Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

California Man, Michael Alberti Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Fair Oaks, California, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on July 11, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Michael Alberti, age 49, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Alberti was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury in March of 2021. He pleaded guilty on February 23, 2022. During his involvement in the conspiracy, the defendant sent methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the methamphetamine via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspector Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.

Alberti was immediately returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

