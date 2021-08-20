Hudson Man, Micah Hines Admits to Cocaine Base, Fentanyl Distribution

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Micah Hines, a/k/a “Water,” age 42, pled guilty today to distributing more than 28 grams of cocaine base, and also admitted to distributing fentanyl, in January 2021.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

Hines has recently resided in Hudson, Cairo and Poughkeepsie, New York. In pleading guilty, he admitted to selling about 40 grams of cocaine base on January 7, 2021, and to selling about 52 grams of fentanyl, and about 28 grams of cocaine base, on January 13, 2021.

Hines faces at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, and a term of post-release supervision of at least 4 years, when United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino sentences him on December 21, 2021. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case was investigated by the New York State Police and the DEA’s Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

