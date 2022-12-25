MIB Coin (MIB) Rises 22.68%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

MIB Coin (MIB) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has added 22.68% to $0.0006379524295.

InvestorsObserver is giving MIB Coin a 74 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on MIB Coin!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives MIB Coin a moderate volatility rank of 74, placing it in the top 26% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

MIB’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.MIB Coin price is trading above resistance. With support at $0.000479980470901201 and resistance around $0.000600042677307347. This positions MIB Coin out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

