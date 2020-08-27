Miami Woman Dora Maceda Claims Top Prize from the Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Dora Maceda, of Miami, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.

Maceda purchased her winning ticket from Walmart, located at 8400 Coral Way in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in January 2019 and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

