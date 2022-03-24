Miami: Mark Alan Sentenced for Health Care Fraud Scheme

Physician, Mark Alan Zager Sentenced to Prison for Health Care Fraud Scheme

(STL.News) A Florida physician was sentenced today in the Southern District of Florida to two years in prison for a health care and wire fraud scheme involving the submission of false and fraudulent claims to both Medicare and a financial services company that offered consumer loans to patients for out-of-pocket medical expenses.

According to court filings and evidence presented during court proceedings, Mark Alan Zager, 72, of Miami, conspired with Dennis Nobbe, a now-deceased chiropractor and owner of Dynamic Medical Services, located in Hialeah, Florida, to defraud Medicare, individual patients, and a financial services company. Zager opened a merchant account in his own name and allowed Nobbe to use the account in exchange for paying kickbacks and bribes to Zager. Through the account, Nobbe routinely applied for loans on patients’ behalf, purportedly for services that would be rendered months in the future but were not provided.

According to court filings and evidence presented during court proceedings, from November 2019 through July 2020, Zager and Nobbe submitted more than $193,000 in false and fraudulent loan applications to a financial services company, resulting in that company paying out approximately $165,000. Additionally, Zager allowed Nobbe to submit claims to Medicare through Zager’s National Provider Number in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. Between December 2019 and July 2020, Zager and Nobbe submitted approximately $19,000 in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare.

Zager pleaded guilty on June 1, 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of health care fraud. Nobbe was charged with several federal crimes by criminal complaint on July 23, 2020, but he passed away on September 14, 2020, after which the complaint was dismissed, and he accordingly remains presumed innocent.

