Miami Man Reinaldo Leon Claims $10 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Reinaldo Leon, 66, of Miami, claimed the $10 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on July 18, 2020, using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office.

Leon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $8,578,753.33. He purchased the jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 16800 North Kendall Drive in Miami. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $95,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

