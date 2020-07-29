Miami Man Paul Nassar Is Florida’s Newest Millionaire by Winning $1,000,000

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Paul Nassar, 57, of Miami, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Nassar purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 14601 South Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

