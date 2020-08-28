Miami Gardens Man Errol Copeland Claims $1,000 A Week For Life Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Errol Copeland, 58, of Miami Gardens, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize in the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE®, from the August 2, 2020 drawing using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00.

Copeland purchased his winning CASH4LIFE ticket from Caraf Oil, located at 15685 Northwest 22nd Avenue in Opa Locka. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning CASH4LIFE ticket.

