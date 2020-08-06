Miami-Dade Police Investigating Shooting on Police Officers

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) South District Gang Unit, and the Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force were fired upon while conducting an investigation.

According to investigators, at approximately 7:40 p.m., MDPD detectives were conducting an investigation in the intersection of Evergreen Street and Homestead Avenue. A male approached the officers, brandished a firearm, and began shooting at the officers. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and the subject fled the area on foot. A perimeter was immediately established in efforts to apprehend the subject, to no avail. None of the officers were injured during the incident, however three unmarked police vehicles were struck by the subjects gunfire.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual. The investigation continues.

