Miami-Dade Police Investigating In Shooting at 10451 SW 162 Terrace

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), South District, are investigating a shooting which resulted in multiple people injured. According to investigators, uniformed officers were dispatched to a Shot Spotter alert in the area of 10451 SW 162 Terrace. Upon arrival, they discovered there was a party at the location and a fight had occurred. At one point, shots were fired striking four victims, including a 14 year old male. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, transported the juvenile to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition, transported another victim to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition, and treated a third, on scene. The fourth victim was self-transported to Homestead Baptist Hospital to receive treatment for her injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE