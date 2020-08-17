Miami-Dade Police Investigating a Shooting Homicide

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in two killed and one injured.

According to investigators, the victims were standing in front of a residence, when three armed male subjects approached and opened fire. The subjects then entered an unknown vehicle and fled. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the two adult shooting victims deceased. The juvenile victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where she underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE