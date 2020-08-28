Miami-Dade Police Investigating a Shooting Homicide of Jose Luis Contreras Carmona

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead.

According to investigators, an argument ensued inside a barber shop and continued in the shopping center parking lot, where the subject shot the victim multiple times. The subject then fled in white vehicle in an unknown direction. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Several people were detained to determine their involvement, if any. The subject(s) remain at large.

Update 1: The victim has been identified as Jose Luis Contreras Carmona

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

