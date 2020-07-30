Miami-Dade Police investigating a drive-by shooting at NW 51 Street

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a seven year-old girl, injured a one year-old boy and two adults.

According to investigators, the four victims stopped their vehicle in front of a residence, located in the 2900 block of NW 51 Street. As they exited their vehicle, a four door vehicle approached them and began firing in their direction, striking the victims. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center where they were treated. Three of the victims remain in stable condition; however, the seven year-old girl succumbed to her injuries.

The subject vehicle fled the scene eastbound on NW 51 Street. Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community to identify and/or locate the vehicle and individual(s) involved in this shooting.

The investigation continues.

UPDATE#1: CrimeStoppers reward increased up to $55,000. The tipster may be eligible if the information leads to the arrest of the subject(s). Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

