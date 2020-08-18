Miami-Dade Police Arrested Caleb, Robert for Shooting Homicide of Jeffrey Marlin

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 19 year-old.

According to investigators, the victim and subject were arguing in front of a local gas station, when the subject brandished a firearm and started shooting at the victim. The 19 year-old victim was struck multiple times and collapsed.

After the shooting, the subject fled on foot and was taken into custody several blocks south of the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the victim deceased. Detectives have detained a subject to determine his involvement in the shooting.

Two vehicles crashed in the roadway in front of the gas station, as they attempted to avoid the shots being fired. The vehicles were not related to the shooting incident and the occupants were not shot or injured.

The investigation continues.

Update #1: The deceased has been identified as Dumersaint, Jeffrey Marlin. The subject Caleb, Robert has been arrested and charged accordingly.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE