Miami-Dade County Florida Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signs Executive Order

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signs Executive Order prohibiting groups of more than 10 people in parks, at beaches

Strict social distancing of 6 feet recommended for groups of 10 or fewer

MIAMI, FL (STL.News) Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez has signed an executive order prohibiting the gathering of more than 10 people in any parks, beaches or recreation facilities owned and operated by Miami-Dade County. This order went into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

This emergency order also recommends that people practice strict social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals for all gatherings of 10 or fewer people.

This order does not apply to parks owned or operated by municipalities.

This executive order will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Gimenez urges everyone to follow recommendations from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the transmission of this virus.