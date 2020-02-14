MGM Resorts, MGM Growth Properties and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Announce Completion of MGP/BREIT Joint Venture’s Acquisition of the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Real Estate for $4.6 Billion

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK (STL.News) – MGM Resorts International (“MGM Resorts”) (NYSE: MGM), MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGP”) (NYSE: MGP) and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (“BREIT”) today announced the closing of the previously announced transaction for a joint venture formed between MGP and BREIT to acquire the Las Vegas real estate assets of the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay for $4.6 billion. In addition, BREIT has purchased approximately 4.9 million MGP Class A shares at a price of $30.67 per share.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, MGM Resorts has entered into a long-term triple net master lease for both properties, and will continue to manage, operate and be responsible for all aspects of the properties on a day-to-day basis, with the joint venture owning the properties and receiving rent payments. MGM has also provided a full corporate guarantee of rent payments.

The transaction was announced on January 14, 2020.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About MGM Growth Properties LLC

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company’s website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

About Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) is a perpetual-life, institutional quality real estate investment platform that brings private real estate to income focused investors. BREIT invests in stabilized, income-generating U.S. commercial real estate across the key property types and to a lesser extent in real estate-related securities. BREIT is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has approximately $163 billion in investor capital under management. Further information is available at www.breit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology or the negatives thereof. These may include BREIT’s, MGM Resorts’ or MGP’s financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements about plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, and statements regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and there are or may be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. BREIT, MGM Resorts and MGP believe such factors include the continuation of operations at the joint venture under the new arrangement. BREIT, MGM Resorts and MGP believe these factors also include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in their respective prospectuses and annual reports for the most recent fiscal year, and any such updated factors included in their periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release (or BREIT’s, MGM Resorts’ or MGP’s prospectuses and other filings). Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, none of BREIT, MGM Resorts or MGP undertakes an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.