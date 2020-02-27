Meyersdale Woman Donalee Harvey Sentenced for Defrauding Social Security

(STL.News) – A resident of Meyersdale, Pa. has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to one day of imprisonment, three years’ supervised release, including one year of home confinement, and restitution in the amount of $251,000 to the Social Security Administration on her conviction of conversion of government funds, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Donalee Harvey, 73, of Meyersdale, Pa.

According to information presented to the court, from Dec. 3, 1997, to March 2, 2018, Harvey did receive and convert falsely to her own use a total of $164,862, which represents approximately 236 separate Social Security Administration benefit payments made to another person, to which she was not entitled.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Mr. Brady commended the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Harvey.

