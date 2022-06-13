Mexico: Hector Vasquez Sentenced for Illegally Reentering

Mexican Man, Hector Vasquez-Vasquez Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Reentering the United States After Being Twice Deported

(STL.News) A man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced June 10, 2022 to almost three months in federal prison.

Hector Vasquez-Vasquez, age 36, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States and residing in Tama County, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea on April 11, 2022, to one count of illegal reentry into the United States after having been deported.

At the guilty plea, Vasquez-Vasquez admitted he had previously been deported from the United States and illegally reentered the United States without the permission of the United States government. In March 2005 Vasquez-Vasquez was arrested in Florida on drug charges using an alias and was convicted in June 2005 of felony possession of cocaine and marijuana. Vasquez-Vasquez was first deported to Mexico by immigration officials in October 2007.

In January 2018, Vasquez-Vasquez was returned to Mexico after illegally reentering the United States. He was again formally deported to Mexico in October 2018 following his arrest by immigration officers in the United States. On March 8, 2022, immigration officers learned Vasquez-Vasquez had illegally returned to the United States and found Vasquez-Vasquez at the Tama County Jail following his arrest on state charges.

Vasquez-Vasquez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Vasquez-Vasquez was sentenced to 86 days’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Vasquez-Vasquez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today