Mexico: Grima-Sanchez Convicted Of Illegally Reentry

Citizen of Mexico, Gabriel Grima-Sanchez Pleads Guilty to Being in United States Illegally

(STL.News) A man who was in the United States illegally pled guilty August 18, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

Gabriel Grima-Sanchez, 47, a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of illegally reentry.

At the plea hearing, Grima-Sanchez admitted that on June 23, 2021, he was stopped by Harrison County Iowa Sheriff’s officers for a traffic violation when it was discovered Grima-Sanchez had a federal arrest warrant for illegal reentry into the United States. Evidence showed that on March 28, 2016, Grima-Sanchez, an alien citizen of Mexico, was found knowingly and unlawfully in the United States after having been previously removed from the United States to Mexico on or about May 11, 2005.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Grima-Sanchez remains free on bond previously set. Grima-Sanchez faces a possible maximum sentence of 2 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to one year of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.