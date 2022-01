(STL.News) Two museums in Mexico have opened exhibitions displaying more than 1,500 pre-Hispanic and historical artifacts, many of them recovered from abroad.

Collectors and traffickers have smuggled these ancient treasures out of the country, although a law passed in 1972 has made it illegal.

But some of the foreign collectors returned many sculptures, vessels, and other items voluntarily.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico City, Mexico.

?

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube