Mexico surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

Mexico (STL.News) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Mexico has passed 300,000.

There has also been a rise in infections, which some health experts believe is being fuelled by the contagious Omicron variant and largely spurred by tourism.

Al Jazeera’s @Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube