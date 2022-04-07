Mexican National Sentenced for Smuggling Humans Resulting in Death

(STL.News) On Monday, a Mexican national was sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a human smuggling organization.

According to court documents, Israel Ulloa-Osorio, 27, was an active member and key foot guide for a complex human smuggling organization that guides groups of undocumented noncitizens for several days through the West Texas desert to pick-up locations on I-10.

According to witnesses, on May 15, 2020, Ulloa was illegally guiding a group of migrants from Mexico through the rugged terrain when an individual struggled to keep up and eventually died in the desert. The deceased man was traveling with his son who turned himself in to Border Patrol. On June 2, 2021, Ulloa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to bring in aliens into the U.S. resulting in death, in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1324.

“Human smuggling along the Southwest Border is dangerous and often deadly,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to vigorously enforcing human smuggling laws and thanks its partners—particularly Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) who led the investigation along with Border Patrol and the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office who provided invaluable assistance.”

“This sentence underscores Homeland Security Investigations’ relentless efforts to identify transnational criminal organizations that make a profit from smuggling noncitizens into the United States with total disregard for people who may end up paying the ultimate price,” said Frank B. Burrola, Special Agent in Charge of HSI El Paso. “HSI is committed to ensuring that those who prey on the innocent face justice.”

HSI and Border Patrol, along with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Spencer D. Kiggins prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today