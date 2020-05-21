Mexican National Luis David Huerta-Carranza Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Federal Prison For Illegal Reentry

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Richard A. Lazzara has sentenced Luis David Huerta-Carranza (age 40) to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison for illegal reentry after removal. On March 5, 2020, Huerta-Carranza was found guilty following a stipulated bench trial.

According to court documents, since 1998, Huerta-Carranza has been removed from the United States to Mexico five times. In 2017, he was charged and convicted for illegal reentry and served two years in federal prison. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement most recently encountered Huerta-Carranza on December 13, 2019, following his arrest for not having a valid driver license and for driving under the influence.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Entry and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David C. Waterman.

