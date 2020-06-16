Mexican National Juan Martin Sotelo-Rodriguez Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

(STL.News) – A Mexican national who was in the United States illegally has pled guilty to possessing .40 caliber ammunition, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Juan Martin Sotelo-Rodriguez, 26, pled guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition in federal court in Huntington.

“Entered our great nation illegally and violated federal firearm laws – both bad,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “I enforce and will continue to vigorously enforce the nation’s immigration laws and federal gun laws. This is a matter of public safety and my team will do all it can to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

On October 25, 2019, Sotelo-Rodriguez was operating a car on Beechwood Drive in Huntington when he was stopped by a patrol officer with the Huntington Police Department. During the stop, Sotelo-Rodriguez was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers then located and seized multiple rounds of .40 caliber ammunition laying in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Sotelo-Rodriguez admitted that he possessed the ammunition. Sotelo-Rodriguez also admitted that he was a citizen of Mexico and not a citizen or national of the United States, that he was illegally and unlawfully present in the United States, and therefore, was prohibited from possessing ammunition.

Sotelo-Rodriguez faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on September 21, 2020. Pursuant to his plea agreement, he also will be subject to removal proceedings.

