Mexican National Francisco Alcantar-Miranda Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy in Madera

(STL.News) – Francisco Alcantar-Miranda, aka Paquin, 31, of Mexico, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to manufacture, to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to the plea agreement, Alcantar assisted in manufacturing methamphetamine and storing large quantities of other drugs at an unoccupied house in Madera. At the end of Jan. 2019, detectives executed a search warrant at the house and found Alcantar with co‑defendants Oscar Rene Marrot-Garcia, 27, of Chowchilla, and Jose Monge-Ponce, 31, of Mexico. The detectives also found over 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of heroin, 1 pound of cocaine, and 25 pounds of marijuana. As part of the plea agreement, Alcantar will forfeit a handgun and approximately $18,000 in cash, which were found during the search of the house.

This case is the product of an investigation by Madera County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Enforcement Team (MADNET)and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) High Impact Investigation Team (HITT), consisting of agents of Homeland Security Investigations; California Department of Justice; California Highway Patrol; Fresno, Tulare, and King Counties Sheriffs’ Offices; and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen A. Escobar is prosecuting the case.

Alcantar is scheduled for sentencing on May 15. He faces a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison, and a fine up to $10 million. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

Marrot-Garcia and Monge-Ponce are scheduled for a jury trial on June 16. The charges against them are only allegations; they are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

