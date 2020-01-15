Mexican Man Antonio Osorio Diaz Sentenced To 13 Months in Federal Prison for Being an Illegal Alien in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Antonio Osorio Diaz, (“Diaz”), age 41, a native of Mexico, was sentenced on January 8, 2020 to 13 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5)(A).

In papers filed in open court, Diaz admitted he was an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleged he illegally possessed a Ruger 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. On February 3, 2019, the Gretna Police received a complaint of a man with a gun in a parking lot and responded. Illegal aliens are prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.

Diaz faced a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release. After he completes his prison term, he will face deportation.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the Gretna Police Department in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Carter K.D. Guice, Jr. is in charge of the prosecution.

