Mexican Citizen Luis Daniel Mendoza Charged With Possession With Intent To Distribute 20 Kilos Of Cocaine

(STL.News) – Luis Daniel Hernandez Mendoza, 31, a citizen of Mexico, has been charged in a criminal complaint, which is supported by an affidavit, in case number 3:20-MJ 2110, with possession with intent to distribute 20 kilos of cocaine. An initial appearance is scheduled for Friday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m., in United States District Court in Knoxville, before the Honorable H. Bruce Guyton, United States Magistrate Judge.

In summary, the affidavit alleges that the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Hernandez-Mendoza for a traffic violation. Hernandez-Mendoza consented to a vehicle search. During the search of the vehicle, agents from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and DEA found twenty kilograms of cocaine concealed in a trap compartment in the vehicle.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Assistant U. S. Attorney Cynthia Davidson represents the United States.

If convicted, Hernandez-Mendoza faces a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and up to life. The public is reminded that all persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

