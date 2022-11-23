MEXC Global Vice President Andrew Weiner Explains the Appeal of Futures Trading

A 6-year veteran of the crypto industry, Andrew Weiner serves as the Vice President of MEXC Global. As the former executive of RegTech and digital identity pioneer iComplyKYC, he worked with notable brands that include Thomson Reuters, ComplyAdvantage, IBM, Mastercard, Deloitte, and KPMG to deliver innovative solutions to Virtual Asset Service Providers in over 170+ countries.

Andrew recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the appeal of futures trading, the importance of liquidity, regulatory challenges and why “the Western market is four-years behind Asia”:

Andrew Weiner, Vice President, MEXC Global

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services for spot, ETF, futures, Staking, NFT Index, etc.,and serving more than 10 million users worldwide. The core team has a solid background in traditional finance, and has professional financial product logic and technical security guarantees in terms of cryptocurrency products and services. In October 2021, MEXC Global won the title of “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in Asia”. Currently, it supports the trading of more than 1,700 cryptocurrency, and is the trading platform with the fastest launch speed for new projects and the most tradable categories.

Official website: www.mexc.com

Official Blog: blog.mexc.com

MEXC Global twitter: twitter.com/MEXC_Global

M-Ventures twitter: twitter.com/MVenturesLabs

The Bitcoin.com News podcast features interviews with the most interesting leaders, founders and investors in the world of Cryptocurrency, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs and the Metaverse. Follow us on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

This is a sponsored podcast. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.



Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

