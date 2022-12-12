Metro Bank fined £10mn by UK regulator for misleading investors

The Financial Conduct Authority has fined Metro Bank £10mn and censured two former top executives for misleading investors on a key risk measure ahead of a 39 per cent collapse in the bank’s share price.The FCA said Metro Bank knowingly published an incorrect figure for its risk-weighted assets — a risk measure that is a key input to the bank’s capital adequacy — in an October 2018 trading update. Metro Bank’s former chief executive Craig Donaldson and former chief financial officer David Arden were aware the figure was wrong and would require “substantial correction” the FCA said, as it fined them £223,100 and £134,600 respectively. The two executives referred the FCA’s findings to its appeals mechanism, known as its upper tribunal. Metro Bank did not.“While we’re disappointed by today’s ruling from the FCA’s Regulatory Decisions Committee we welcome the fact there is no finding of any dishonesty or criticism of our integrity,” the two bankers said in a statement. “We operated in full transparency with the board and the PRA [Prudential Regulation Authority], and with the benefit of legal advice. We are appealing the decision, and until that process is complete, we will not be making further comment.”When the correct risk-weighted assets figure was announced in January 2019, the FCA said the news “contributed” to a 39 per cent fall in Metro Bank’s share price.