Methamphetamine Dealer Darell Leon Hardin Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Darell Leon Hardin was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on January 14, 2020 for his participation in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Hardin pled guilty to the charge in August of 2018.

United States District Court Judge William H. Steele imposed the 10-year sentence. The judge ordered that when Hardin is released from imprisonment, he will serve five years of supervised release. Court records established that on December 7, 2017 the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a controlled buy of 223.36 grams of methamphetamine from Hardin. Hardin, from California, was seen by law enforcement agents when he got off a bus in Mobile the previous day. Further surveillance showed the defendant arrive at the buy location and get into and exit the confidential informant’s vehicle at the location of the buy. There were also numerous recorded telephone calls to the defendant setting up the controlled buy. Hardin delivered the 223.36 grams of methamphetamine to the informant. Hardin was later arrested in California and he had a kilogram of methamphetamine in his home during the arrest and search of his home.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the City of Mobile Police Department, Narcotics Unit. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney George May.

