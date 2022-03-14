Metairie: Rachel Cooney Indicted for Theft of Funds

Metairie Woman, Rachel Cooney Indicted for Theft of More Than $76,000 In Social Security Funds

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RACHEL COONEY, age 37, of Metairie, Louisiana was indicted on March 11, 2022 for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.

According to the indictment, beginning in November 2015 and continuing through January 2020, COONEY collected Social Security Administration benefits paid to a deceased relative. It is alleged that, in total, COONEY fraudulently received approximately $76,139 in Social Security Administration benefits to which she was not entitled.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, COONEY faces a maximum penalty of ten (10) years imprisonment, followed by up to three (3) years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachal Cassagne.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today