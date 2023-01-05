MesChain (MES) Falls 0.72%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

MesChain (MES) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Thursday, the crypto has fallen 72.42% to $0.00004080646299.

InvestorsObserver is giving MesChain a 94 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on MesChain!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives MesChain a high volatility rank of 94, placing it in the top 6% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

MES’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.MesChain price is in a favorable position going forward. With support around $-0.00000653597094224241 and resistance set at $0.000100932877058038. This leaves MesChain with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

