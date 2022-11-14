Mercer County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 24, 2019, Trent got into an argument with a Highland Avenue resident while walking past the man’s house. Trent admitted that he approached the man, pointed a Diamondback Arms, Model DB9, 9mm pistol at the man and threatened to shoot him. When the man called 911, Trent hid the firearm in some bushes down the street. Law enforcement officers arrived, arrested Trent, and found the hidden firearm.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Trent knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for grand larceny and conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court on March 4, 2011.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Princeton Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:21-cr-138.

###