Mercer County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 11, 2022, Jones sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Bluefield. Jones admitted to selling the fentanyl as well as quantities of fentanyl and cocaine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions in Mercer County around the same time period.

On January 19, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jones’ residence and found approximately 15 grams of fentanyl and 7.94 grams of cocaine. Jones admitted that he planned to distribute the controlled substances.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The task force consists of members of the West Virginia State Police, the Bluefield Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:22-cr-200.

