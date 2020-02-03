MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (STL.News) MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq:MELI) intends to release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31st, 2019 on February 10th, 2020 after the close of the day’s trading.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on February 10th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID 5176529) and requesting inclusion in the call for MercadoLibre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.