Chittenden County Men Charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Making a False Statement

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Aaron Dang, 19, of Burlington, Vermont, was indicted on Thursday, August 4, 2022 by a federal grand jury for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. In the same indictment, Badal Khadka, 19, of Essex Junction, Vermont, was charged with making a false statement to an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Dang and Khadka were arraigned in United States District Court on August 8, 2022, and both men were released on conditions pending trial.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment contains allegations only and that Dang and Khadka remain presumed innocent until and unless they are convicted of a crime. If convicted, Dang faces up to 10 years of imprisonment on the stolen firearm possession charge. Khadka faces up to 5 years of imprisonment on the false statement charge. Any actual sentences would be determined by the Court with reference to the advisory Federal Sentencing Guidelines and the United States Code.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of the ATF and the Burlington Police Department.

The United States is represented in this matter by Assistant United States Attorney Wendy L. Fuller. Dang is represented by Mark Kaplan, Esq. Khadka is represented by Richard Goldsborough, Esq.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today