Memphis Man Devonell Montgomery Sentenced to 13 Years For Two Separate Armed Carjackings in 2018

(STL.News) – Devonell Montgomery, 23, has been sentenced to 156 months in federal prison for two separate armed carjacking incidents and for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to the information presented in court, on September 16, 2018 at 8:00 pm a woman was placing items into her 2008 Pontiac G6 when three men approached demanding her keys and telling her that they had handguns. One of the men pushed her against the vehicle and demanded that she get inside. The woman screamed and ran. The men got into the vehicle and drove away.

On September 23, 2018, around 7:00 pm in the Water Tree Apartments, a woman and her 10 year old child were searching for a cellphone charger in her 2005 GMC Envoy when three men approached the vehicle and said “give us everything and you won’t get hurt.” Montgomery removed the child from the car and threw her to the ground. Another man put a pistol against the woman’s head and threatened her life. The woman got out of the car and the men drove away.

The next day Memphis Police Department Officers recovered the abandoned GMC Envoy in another apartment complex after it had been used in an unrelated shooting. Officers from the Violent Crimes Unit of the Memphis Police Department determined that Montgomery was a suspect in this carjacking. The woman identified Montgomery as the man who threw her child from the car.

A Memphis Police Officer later found the Pontiac G6 at Montgomery’s mother’s home. The officers also recovered Montgomery’s finger print from that vehicle.

On February 14, 2020, Montgomery plead guilty to all three counts as charged. On July 15, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced Montgomery to 156 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Under our Carjacking Initiative, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is continuing to coordinate with our federal and local law enforcement partners to prioritize and target carjacking cases for aggressive federal prosecution, where there is no sanctuary of parole. There is a heavy price to pay for sowing lawlessness and violence in our communities, and Montgomery will now reap a long prison sentence for his brazen and dangerous behavior that victimized innocent citizens.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Memphis Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

