Member of Southeastern Connecticut Drug Ring Royshawn AllgoodRoyshawn Allgood Sentenced to 71 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that ROYSHAWN ALLGOOD, also known as “Boy Roy,” 30, of New London, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 71 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a southeastern Connecticut drug trafficking ring.

This matter stems from an investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Connecticut Statewide Narcotics Taskforce East, Connecticut Department of Correction and the New London, Waterford, City of Groton and Stonington Police Departments, into the distribution of narcotics and illegal possession of firearms in southeastern Connecticut. The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases and seizures of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, and firearms. Allgood received narcotics from another member of the conspiracy and then distributed the drugs to users and other street-level distributors.

Allgood and 10 co-conspirators were arrested on February 21, 2019. On March 5, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Allgood and 23 other individuals with various offenses. On June 4, 2019, Allgood pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 28 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”).

Allgood, who was released on bond, was remanded to custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the conclusion of the sentencing proceeding.

This investigation is being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Connecticut Statewide Narcotics Taskforce East, Connecticut Department of Correction and the New London, Waterford, City of Groton, Stonington, Norwich, Old Saybrook and UConn Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha M. Freismuth.

