Member Of Safe Streets Program Ronald Alexander And Others Face Federal Charges For Distributing Heroin

(STL.News) – A federal criminal complaint has been filed against Ronald Alexander, age 50, Mark Brinkley, age 51, and Thomas Corey Crosby, age 51, all three of Baltimore, charging them with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, 21 U.S.C. § 846. The criminal complaint was filed on August 12, 2020 and was unsealed at the initial appearance yesterday. Detention hearings have been scheduled for Crosby on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., and Alexander on Friday August 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

The criminal complaint was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

In 2001, Alexander pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin. Alexander was sentenced to 240 months of incarceration and released from the Bureau of Prisons in or around May 2018.

Law enforcement had obtained judicial authorization to intercept communications to and from cellular telephones used by Alexander from May through July 23, 2020. During the course of the investigation, the DEA also obtained authorization to install and maintain a GPS tracking device on a 2019 Dodge Caravan registered to Alexander. Interceptions of Alexander revealed that he operated a “drug shop” in the vicinity of Spaulding Avenue and Palmer Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland and that Crosby supplied narcotics to Alexander, who then dispersed them to Brinkley, and others.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement intercepted Alexander conducting narcotics-related business on multiple occasions. For example, on June 19, 2020, Alexander engaged in a lengthy discussion with another individual about a co-conspirator, complaining that the co-conspirator had been getting too high from drugs recently. Alexander cautioned that the co-conspirator had been pulling out all of his money all at a time and was going to be robbed. As the call continued, Alexander remarked, “I said, be realistic man, you went from selling two to three thousand dollars’ worth of dope to only selling damn near three, four hundred dollars’ worth of dope a day…” Alexander continued, “You’re only selling that much because you keep running around, you sitting there noddin’, you’ll selling dope like you you’ll sell coke, waiting for people to come to you instead getting out promotin.”

Throughout June 2020, Alexander engaged in conversations with Crosby and Binkley about narcotics dealing, as detailed in the criminal complaint. For example, law enforcement intercepted Alexander and Brinkley on June 18, 2020, discussing an upcoming narcotics transaction, which occurred later that day. Alexander also discussed with another individual obtaining firearms, and during that conversation Alexander said that he had two guns, one of which he kept in his house. Alexander has a felony conviction and therefore, prohibited from possessing any firearms.

On July 23, 2020, DEA investigators executed a search warrant at Brinkley’s residence in Baltimore, Maryland. Inside the house, investigators encountered Brinkley, another adult and two children. Agents searched the house and located a safe in the main bedroom, which the other adult unlocked. Inside the safe, investigators found a grocery bag containing a bag with fentanyl weighing approximately 117 grams, a bag with cocaine weighing approximately 271 grams, and a latex glove containing heroin, weighing approximately 128 grams. Agents also located an iPhone in the residence. One agent called a target number belonging to Brinkley, and saw the phone indicate there was an incoming call.

On August 9, 2020, Alexander received a call from Crosby asking to meet that evening. At around 9:05 p.m., Alexander arrived at a BP gas station in Baltimore in his Dodge Caravan. At around 9:09 p.m., a gold Toyota minivan arrived at the gas station. Investigators saw Crosby get out of the gold Toyota minivan and get into Alexander’s vehicle. After a short period of time, Crosby got out of Alexander’s vehicle and then returned to his vehicle. At around 9:12 p.m., Alexander left in his Dodge Caravan. Investigators followed Alexander and conducted a traffic stop of Alexander.. During the stop, investigators searched the vehicle and discovered a plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance in the center console believed to be heroin. During the stop, Alexander stated that he had taken the drugs from a member of the community in furtherance of his work with the Safe Streets program. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, DEA investigators seized the suspected heroin and did not arrest Alexander. Investigators weighed the suspected heroin and it weighed approximately 101 grams.

If convicted, Alexander, Crosby, and Brinkley face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the drug conspiracy. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE