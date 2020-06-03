Member of Navajo Nation from Newcomb, New Mexico Garrith Bitsilly pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact in Indian Country

(STL.News) – Garrith Bitsilly, 33, of Newcomb, New Mexico, pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque on June 1 to a charge of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

According to Bitsilly’s plea agreement, he committed the offense between Feb. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2014 within the territory of the Navajo Nation in San Juan County. Bitsilly forced a child under the age of 12 to have sexual contact with him at a family member’s residence. Bitsilly is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

Bitsilly is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces 63 months in prison under the terms of his plea agreement.

The Farmington office of the FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elisa C. Dimas is prosecuting the case.

