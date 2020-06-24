Member of Car Theft Ring Ray Quan Santos Sentenced to Federal Prison for Selling Stolen Firearms

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Ray Quan Santos, 22, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 13 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for stealing and selling firearms.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation of motor vehicle thefts and motor vehicle break-ins in and around Hartford County. The property stolen from vehicles included firearms, ammunition and firearm-related items. The investigation revealed that Santos and others stole firearms and other items from vehicles, including vehicles that were parked outside of residences in Newington and Ellington, and then sold the firearms to other individuals.

Santos was arrested on related state charges on May 1, 2019, and was charged by federal criminal complaint on May 22, 2020. Santos had been detained from the date of his state arrest until he was released on bond in his federal case on September 16. On December 19, he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

On December 23, 2019, Santos was arrested in Rocky Hill after he crashed a stolen vehicle he was driving on I-91, and subsequently attempted to run from police. The vehicle had been reported stolen in East Hartford on December 22. Santos has been detained since January 29, 2020, when his bond was revoked.

State charges against Santos are pending.

This investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Connecticut State Police, and the Hartford, Newington and Windsor Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE