Mellow Mushroom Launches New Beverage Program

Craft Cocktails, New Margaritas and More Options Coming Soon

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Raise your glass, because Mellow Mushroom is introducing a new beverage menu in September. Made with super-premium ingredients, unique flavor profiles, and specialty garnishes, the new menu has something for everyone. Six new beverages have been added, including more margarita options and sure to be fan favorite, the Peach Buzz.

The Peach Buzz is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Monin Peach Puree, fresh lime, topped with 18.21 Earl Grey Bitters and garnished with a custom sugar blend made with Earl Grey tea and citrus.

Three new versions of Mellow’s classic RB Margarita are now available, with choice of Blanco, Reposado or Anejo tequila. Each version has its own distinct flavor profile for guests to customize their margarita experience. All three versions are made with Casamigos Tequila and Bauchant Orange Liqueur, a boutique cognac-based liqueur from France.

“We are proud of this new and expanded beverage menu and have put a lot of research and development into creating cocktails that have their own distinct story and special elements,” said Anne Mejia, Vice President Brand Development. “The modern consumer wants specialty cocktails they can’t make at home with ingredients that are premium and unique.”

This year, alcohol sales are up five percent at Mellow Mushroom and the new, proprietary cocktail recipes meet customer demands. The restaurant’s full bar of beer, wine, cocktails and house-made non-alcoholic beverages is designed to pair with the its famous stone baked pizza and other menu items. The expanded beverage menu is part of Mellow Mushrooms brand evolution.

The new cocktails feature specialty garnishes from Las Vegas-based gourmet garnish company, Dress the Drink™, and all of the menu items use natural juices, syrups, and no artificial ingredients. Other signature cocktails include:

Sunset in Paradise – Bacardi Superior Rum, Monin Coconut and Pomegranate Syrups, Pineapple and Fresh Sour, garnished with Toasted Coconut and a Fresh Pineapple Wedge

Golden Goose – Grey Goose Vodka, Monin Golden Turmeric Syrup, Fresh Lemon, Pineapple and Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, garnished with Pineapple Leaves & a Fresh Lemon Wheel

Jam N'Juice – Maker's Mark Bourbon, Aperivio, Cherry, Cranberry, and Fresh Lime, garnished with a Black Cherry & a Fresh Orange Wedge

Mule It Over – Ketel One, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, and Fresh Lime

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.