Mega Millions® Jackpot Continues to Grow; Please Play Responsibly

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing for almost two months. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 14 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, December 6 drawing to $354 million or $186.9 million with the cash option selected. This jackpot run has produced two big Mega Millions winners in Nebraska: November 12 drawing: $10,000 winning ticket sold at Toddy Shop Inc, 400 S 11th St, Nebraska City. November 29 drawing: $10,000 winning ticket sold at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh #1, 250 No 52nd St, Lincoln. The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in October 2018 when one winner in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion jackpot. Play Responsibly Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the Mega Millions jackpot is, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling, free help is available at problemgambling.nebraska.gov. Published on 12/06/2022